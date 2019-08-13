Some Roanoke school zone speed limits to decrease this week

ROANOKE, Va. - Speed limits in Roanoke school zones are set to be decreased later this week.

Starting Aug. 15, speed limits will decrease from 25 mph to 15 mph in certain school zones in the city.

New signage will be installed near the affected schools.

The speed limit reduction will only apply during school flasher operations and 30 minutes before and after school hours.

For the first weeks of the school year, Roanoke police will increase enforcement of speed limits.

