Texas Tavern celebrates 88th birthday

ROANOKE, Va.- - A Star City staple is celebrating a major milestone.

Texas Tavern turns 88 Tuesday. The restaurant cooks believe good food at a reasonable price is keeping them around.

This weekend they're having an anniversary celebration, giving out 88-cent hot dogs, hamburgers and bowls of chili.

One of the cooks said Texas Tavern is not just popular with locals.

"In two years we've had Kevin Costner, Harry Connick Jr., and Mike Pence and his wife came in when they came through Roanoke," said Randy Dodd.

The anniversary celebration is this Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

