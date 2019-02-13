Texas Tavern celebrating 89th birthday by selling 89¢ hamburgers, hot dogs

ROANOKE, Va. - Texas Tavern opened its doors 89 years ago!

To celebrate and thank customers for nearly nine decades of business, Texas Tavern is offering 89-cent hamburgers and hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Before opening Texas Tavern, founder Nick Bullington traveled the country, booking shows for the Ringling Brother's circus. During a stop in San Antonio, he enjoyed a bowl of chili that inspired the idea of opening a small, short-order restaurant.

He ultimately chose Roanoke as his place to settle due to the fact that it was a major railroad city and he would use the recipes from San Antonio to create the tavern's own "World Famous Chile."

Bullington opened the downtown Roanoke staple for business Feb. 13, 1930, and the rest is history.

