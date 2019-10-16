TSA baggage-screening equipment down at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

ROANOKE, Va. - Transportation Security Administration screening equipment is temporarily down at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, according to airport officials.

Wait times are increased at the security checkpoint.

Officials ask travelers to allow for additional travel time for check-in and screening, as TSA officials will have to manually screen baggage.

Airport officials say a technician is en route for repairs, but they don't know at this time when the problem will be fixed.

