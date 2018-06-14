Volunteers vital to 'Home for Good' project

ROANOKE, Va. - Members of the 10 News team spent Wednesday putting some new skills to use at the "Home for Good" site where 10 News is building a home in partnership with Habitat for Humanity and community sponsors.

Volunteers are out at the site every week because they are a vital part of the building process.

"Probably about 70 percent of our house labor is volunteer," said Brian Clark, Habitat for Humanity construction director. "We definitely work with our local trades in terms of electricians, plumbers, HVAC, but most of our work is done with volunteers."

Some of those volunteers, dubbed "The Builders Club," have been working with Habitat for decades.

"They just give everything to build these houses," said Jenny Lee, Habitat development director. "They love it!"

Many Builders Club members have past construction experience and knowledge.

Habitat said by the time a house is finished, volunteers have contributed about 3,500 hours. Gina Dunnavant, Habitat volunteer coordinator, said that helps keep the homes affordable.

"It takes us a little but longer to build a house than if we paid professionals to do it, but it keeps the cost down so that we can pass the savings on to our homeowners, who are going to be paying that mortgage," Dunnavant said.

The "Home for Good" project should wrap up in mid-July.

