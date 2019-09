ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Carilion is planning to consolidate its outpatient pediatric offerings into what once was JCPenney at the Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County.

That space in the mall has been empty since June 2017, when JCPenney closed for good.

Carilion said the facility will open in about 18 to 24 months.

