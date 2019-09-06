Senior alert issued for 74-year-old man with cognitive impairment who may be in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing 74-year-old.

Edward Reynolds Jr. was last seen Thursday around 9 p.m. when he left his home on Forelock Court in Pennsylvania.

Reynolds may be driving a tan 2005 Honda Element with Pennsylvania license plate GCP-4944.

Reynolds is a white man with green eyes and gray hair. He's 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Authorities say Reynolds has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Virginia State Police issued this senior alert on behalf of Pennsylvania State Police and the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department.

Anyone with information about Reynold's whereabouts is asked to contact Westtown-East Goshen Regional police at 610-692-5100 or 610-692-9600.



