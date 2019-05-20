'A continuing problem': Resident expresses desire for change in wake of triple shooting

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - “No one’s implemented nothing,” said one Glendale Drive resident, who didn't want to be identified, in response to Friday night's triple shooting.

Implementing programs to improve the relationship between law enforcement in South Boston and Halifax County and the community is what the resident said needs to happen to prevent incidents like Friday’s triple shooting.

“Not just this neighborhood. There are other neighborhoods where things need to be implemented to help,” she said.

She’s lived on the street for over 40 years and watched the problems only get worse.

While she strongly believes something needs to be done, she hasn’t spoken to local elected officials or members of law enforcement.

“My mouth is too big,” she said.

She hasn’t talked to the people who live at the house where the shooting happened, either.

“They’re not there on a regular basis to be talking to. Half the time, no one lives there," the resident explained.

South Boston Police Department Lt. Randy Redd said investigators have spoken to all three victims from the shooting but don’t have many leads.

“It was kind of chaotic when everything was going down. There was a lot of things to collect, a lot of things to evaluate," Redd said.

To make matters worse, about three hours after the shooting, houses and cars were hit by gunfire on Fenton Street and Ellyson Avenue.

“We get extra hands on deck when we have something like this. Of course, the (Halifax County) Sheriff’s Office is very good. We worked with the sheriff’s office this weekend. They assisted on a number of calls for service,” Redd said.

The two incidents are not believed to be related.

All three shooting victims are recovering.

