After comments about Danville spark outrage, Senate candidate Corey Stewart makes stop in the city

DANVILLE, Va. - Six days after using Danville as a debate talking point, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Corey Stewart made a stop there Friday afternoon.

"Young people have left, the opioid crisis is completely out of control. The murder rate is way up. All crimes are way up. Suicides are way up," Stewart said during his July 21 debate with opponent Tim Kaine.

Around two dozen supporters sat in lawn chairs under umbrellas and stood in the shadow of the White Mill building in 90 plus degree heat Friday, eagerly awaiting Stewart's arrival.

Around a dozen demonstrators opposing Stewart were also present.

They brought signs, clown dolls, and even a stuffed giraffe with a sign around its neck that read "Danville -- Looking Forward and Moving Up."

"Any company that wanted to relocate or find a place to start up would be amazed at all that's here and the affordability of what they would find here. Comments like his will make them not want to come here and not even think about coming here. So he hurt us," demonstrator Gina Dionis said.

Danville resident Aubrey Ridgeway had no problem with Stewart's comments at the debate.

"The comments were correct, even though a lot of people don't like them," Ridgeway said. "We're trying to correct it, but it's hard to do."

During the press conference, Stewart acknowledged the demonstrators.

Noticing a demonstrator holding a sign that read "We Love Danville," Stewart said he loves Danville, too.

"That's why I'm here, because we need to make Danville prosperous again just as the president is making America prosperous again," Stewart said.

According to the media advisory Stewart's press team sent out, Friday afternoon's press conference was not held to respond to the backlash from his comments at the debate.

It was held to discuss what he calls unfair trade agreements that are killing jobs in the United States.

He didn't outright call Danville a dying city, but said the city would be much better off if someone like himself, who opposes trade deals like NAFTA, were in office, fighting for new trade deals.

When Stewart took questions from the media after the press conference, 10 News asked why, of all the places in Southwest Virginia he could hold a press conference, he chose Danville.

He said he chose Danville because Danville came up in the debate.

"There's probably no better place in Virginia, and perhaps the country, that shows the destructive effects of unfair trade agreements on American jobs, on American workers and the American economy," Stewart said.

Stewart placed the blame for the unfair trade agreements on what he called the "Washington elite," of which he said his opponent is one.

In response, Kaine argues that Danville is not as bad as Stewart makes it seem.

"Look at the abandoned tobacco warehouses down along the Dan River and how many of them have been reclaimed for interesting businesses, technology businesses," Kaine said.

"Look at what the city has done along the river with the Riverwalk (Trail) and other venues. Look at what they're doing at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research or Danville Community College. Go to plants like Ikea that didn't exist 10 or 12 years ago."

After the press conference Friday, the city of Danville released the following statement from Mayor Alonzo Jones, along with numerous statistics:

“In recent days, the Danville community has garnered considerable attention across the commonwealth of Virginia, as well as national attention. Our focus is on moving forward. We have developed strong public and private partnerships and, together, we are planting seeds that are yielding big results. We invite everyone to visit Danville to see what is taking place. Enjoy our award-winning River District, which features specialty stores for shopping and multiple restaurant and entertainment options. Take a walk along our Riverwalk Trail or enjoy our parks and open spaces. Speak with the business owners. You will learn that Danville is a great place to do business. Every city faces challenges, and we are aggressively addressing them. We are confident in the path we have charted and excited about our future.”

Fact sheet:

· Danville’s unemployment rate was 5.4 percent in May, which is the latest figures available. This rate is the lowest for the same month in more than 25 years. Five years ago, the May rate was 10.3 percent. Eight years ago, the May rate was 13.5 percent.

· The City has accelerated economic development through international recruitment and nurturing of existing businesses. As of today, there are 11 companies with eight different foreign headquarters operating in Danville or just outside the city limits.

· Earlier this year, Danville was recognized internationally by FDI Intelligence as one of the Top 10 micro cities for economic potential.

· The March issue of Site Selection Magazine placed Danville in the top 50 micro cities in economic activity in the nation.

· Earlier this year, Danville received the Virginia Economic Developer’s Association Community Economic Development Award for workforce development programming. The award recognized the creativity of the programs and the multiple partnerships in place. Those partnerships include the City of Danville, Danville Community College, Danville Public Schools, the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, Pittsylvania County and Pittsylvania County Public Schools.

· Danville this week hosted the national the 2018 HAAS Americas CNC Educators Training Conference. More than 200 leaders in the automation and machining field from around the country spent this week in Danville learning about the workforce training partnerships that were created here and now serve as a model for other localities.

· There have been four new industry announcements and four expansions in the region in the last two years.

· Through the City’s partnership with The Launch Place, 13 new high growth and tech entrepreneurial startups have been announced in the last four years.

· The City continues to make investments for future growth. The former Dan River Inc. White Mill building is one example. The Danville Office of Economic Development recently was awarded a $25,000 feasibility grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Virginia Main Street program to develop a conceptual site plan for the building. The four-story textile mill building is part of the city’s historic district, and developers will be eligible to take advantage of federal and state historic rehabilitation tax credits, as well as New Markets Tax Credits and other creative financing tools.

· Danville is in its eighth year of implementing an award-winning redevelopment plan for the River District, which encompasses downtown and the adjoining historic tobacco warehouse district. This development plan has produced a more than three-fold return on investment, with $35 million in public seeding and investment and nearly $150 million in private investment. Four public streetscape phases are now complete and buildings continue to be repurposed for residential units and for locating, starting or growing businesses, including retail shops and restaurants.

· The City is focused on reducing violent crime. Gang and youth services task forces have been established. A youth services and gang violence prevention coordinator has been hired. The police department has been working to positively impact the quality of life for residents by increasing community engagement. Since February, the police department has hosted monthly “community engagement walks” in neighborhoods across the city to build trust and effectively engage our residents in the problem solving process. A newly created Community and Youth Engagement Unit has partnered with other community stakeholders in weekly youth engagement events and recently graduated 40 city youth from the first-ever Summer Youth Police Academy. The police department has worked tirelessly with federal and state law enforcement partners to address the issues of both gang and gun violence. In June, 20 violent gang members were indicted on federal charges. As of today, the city has experienced a 50 percent reduction in homicides in 2018 versus the same period a year ago.

· Danville Parks and Recreation currently maintains 18 parks totaling more than 922 acres, 30-plus miles of continuous single-track mountain bike trails, 17 athletic fields, 26 playground units, a high ropes course, a zip line, more than 26 picnic shelters and picnic sites, four recreation centers, and 11.7 miles of paved walking trail along the Dan River called the Riverwalk Trail. The Anglers Ridge and Dan Daniel Mountain Bike System was ranked one of the best in Virginia, according to www.SingleTracks.com. Plans are being developed for a future riverfront park that will include a spray plaza, observation pier, covered stage and lawn area, promenade, playground and whitewater course.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.