Centra releases statement after death of 7-year-old boy

GRETNA, Va. - After the death of 7-year-old Kevin Baynes Jr. on Sunday, the hospital where he died released a statement Tuesday.

Kevin was transported to Centra Gretna Medical Facility where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Kevin had flu-like symptoms at his school on Friday and had received medical attention that same day, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

Centra released this statement Tuesday:

Centra is devastated for this family. We extend our thoughts and prayers and grieve with them. Due to the child’s most recent diagnosis, we are treating this as a flu-related death and are awaiting final results from the medical examiner. As is customary, Centra is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health as they proceed with an investigation in to this case. Based on what we know, this appears to be an aggressive flu strain, and we encourage everyone in our community to consider the flu shot if they haven’t already been immunized. It is not too late to vaccinate your family. Even if the flu vaccine doesn't always completely prevent illness, it has been shown to minimize symptoms. We urge families to monitor children and elders closely, and seek medical attention if you become concerned. According to the CDC, emergency warning signs of the flu may include: fast or troubled breathing, bluish skin color, not drinking enough fluids, not waking up or not interacting, flu-like symptoms improve but then return with high fever and a worse cough or severe vomiting and diarrhea.

