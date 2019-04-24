Southside

Crews battle aggressive fire at Danville bar

By Heather Butterworth - Digital Content Producer

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville crews are at the scene of an aggressive fire that started overnight. 

Firefighters responded to a fire at Shannie's Bar and Grill on West Main Street before 2 a.m. 

The bar is destroyed. 

The road is now open. 

BC Tim Duffer

10 News has a reporter there learning more. Check back for updates. 

