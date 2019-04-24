Crews battle aggressive fire at Danville bar

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville crews are at the scene of an aggressive fire that started overnight.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Shannie's Bar and Grill on West Main Street before 2 a.m.

The bar is destroyed.

The road is now open.

BC Tim Duffer

Fire early this morning on West Main St. The road is now open. More info will be out this morning. #workingfire #DanvilleVA pic.twitter.com/KQPtTYDatd — Danville Fire Dept. (@DanvilleVaFire) April 24, 2019

10 News has a reporter there learning more. Check back for updates.

BC Tim Duffer

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.