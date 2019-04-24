Crews battle aggressive fire at Danville bar

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville crews are at the scene of an aggressive fire that started overnight.
Firefighters responded to a fire at Shannie's Bar and Grill on West Main Street before 2 a.m.
The bar is destroyed.
The road is now open.
Fire early this morning on West Main St. The road is now open. More info will be out this morning. #workingfire #DanvilleVA pic.twitter.com/KQPtTYDatd — Danville Fire Dept. (@DanvilleVaFire) April 24, 2019
10 News has a reporter there learning more. Check back for updates.
