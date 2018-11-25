Crews on scene of Ringgold apartment fire just outside of Danville city limits

Pittsylvania County, Va. - UPDATE: The Ringgold Fire Chief tell 10 News that two people were treated for burns on their hands.

Crews say they were trying to beat the fire out from the bed.

The call came in around 3 a.m.

There are five fire departments on scene.

The Red Cross will assist 10 to 12 people.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews are on the scene of an apartment fire at the 200 block of Wilkerson Road in Ringgold, just outside of Danville.

Intense, high flames can be seen coming from the building. Multiple fire crews are on scene. It's unclear what started the fire or if there are any injuries.

10 News reporter Colter Anstaett is there. We are working to get more information.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.