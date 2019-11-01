Danville Life Saving Crew offering 'special needs' stickers

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Life Saving Crew has a new way for you to help them prepare to help someone with special needs.

You can now get a sticker from the DLSC.

The stickers say "Special Needs Patient On Board."

They're meant to be placed on a car window or the door of a home.

DLSC training and volunteer coordinator Tommy Barber saw a similar sticker on a car while traveling through another state, so he decided to have some made.

"It doesn't change any of the process; it just helps us to identify the problems. Is there a problem related to the car crash? Do they have a bodily injury, or is this their normal state?" Barber said. "It's absolutely imperative to find out as quick as possible, because if they do have those injuries we need to identify them and treat them as quick as possible."

You can pick up stickers at the Danville Area Training Center Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.