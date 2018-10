DANVILLE, Va. - One of three men charged with shooting and killing a man last December will spend nearly three decades behind bars.

According to court records, a judged sentenced K'Darius West this week to 50 years in prison but suspended 23 years.

West, Tredarius Keene and Dashaun Trent are all accused of killing Antwan Tucker on Dec. 22.

Keene and Trent are scheduled to go to trial in January.

