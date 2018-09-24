Danville participating in national campaign to win money for downtown revitalization

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville's River District Association is asking for your help to win money to revitalize part of downtown.

The city is one of 20 across the country, and the only one in Virginia, to be selected to participate in a national main street preservation campaign.

You can vote for five cities every day through Oct. 26 and the top ten vote-getters will receive a share of $2 million.

If Danville gets the money, it will be used to revitalize the buildings at 208 and 206 N. Union Street.

"These properties are architecturally, culturally and historically important to our community. North Union Street has long been central to entrepreneurship in Danville, first as part of tobacco history and heritage and later known as a mecca for black entrepreneurship," Danville River District Association Executive Director Diana Schwartz said.

You can vote online at www.voteyourmainstreet.org/danville or by texting votedan to 555888.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.