DANVILLE, Va. - Police say a man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Danville Friday afternoon.

The 911 call about the shooting was received around 12:50 p.m.

First responders arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of Lanier Avenue and treated the victim for 20 minutes before he died at the scene.

The road remains closed to through traffic at this time as officers investigate.

The road is less than a mile away from Ballou Park.

