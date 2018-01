DANVILLE, Va. - An investigation is underway after a Danville police officer crashed into a parked car.

According to the police department, Officer J.H. Newby fell asleep at the wheel while on patrol just before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

He ran into the back of a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked outside a home in the 800 block of Main Street.

Newby was treated at Sovah Health in Danville for non-life-threatening injuries and then released.

