Essel Propack's $31.2 million investment will create 45 jobs in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville beat out Brazil and Argentina for 45 new jobs, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday.

Essel Propack, a global specialty packaging company serving the consumer goods and pharmaceutical sectors, will invest $31.2 million to expand its manufacturing facility in the city.

“With access to the region’s pipeline of skilled talent and low operating costs, Essel Propack has flourished in Southern Virginia. We are proud to have a company of this caliber on our corporate roster and look forward to the Essel Propack’s continued success in the Commonwealth,” said Northam.

Essel Propack is a publicly-held company headquartered in Mumbai, India that produces a wide range of multilayer collapsible tubes and laminates used for packaging in personal care, food, pharmaceutical and industrial applications.

The company employs more than 2,850 employees worldwide, including 252 at its first and only U.S. manufacturing operation in the Danville. The expansion will allow the company to double production at the Danville facility through the introduction of new super high-output tubes (SHOT) technology.

“We are so extraordinarily proud of Essel Propack America and their continued commitment to Danville,” said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. “As one of our existing major employers that has expanded numerous times over the years, I’m delighted that Essel Propack has confidence in its future right here in our great city. These investments and new jobs for Danville will continue to help strengthen our regional economy.”

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.