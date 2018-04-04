Free summer program gives high school students opportunity to learn leadership skills

DANVILLE, Va. - Middle Border Forward is partnering with the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness to host a free program for high school students to build essential leadership skills.

The Junior Leadership Southside is a free one-week summer program that aims to identify and grow emerging leaders. Students will have the chance to develop leadership skills, network with leaders in the region and get job shadowing experiences.

“A leader is someone who recognizes when change is needed and empowers others to help make it happen,” said Jennifer Gregory, executive director of Middle Border Forward. "We see [Junior Leadership Southside] as an avenue for all types of students to develop their personal leadership style."

The program is open to rising high school juniors and seniors in the city of Danville, Pittsylvania County and Caswell County, N.C. JLS will be June 10-15 in Danville. Applications are available online and will be accepted until April 20. For more information, call 434-483-2894.

