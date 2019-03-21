God's Pit Crew disaster relief supplies having big impact for Nebraska flood victims

DANVILLE, Va. - We're hearing from those helping God's Pit Crew help flood victims in Nebraska.

A church in Columbus, Nebraska is helping distribute Blessing Buckets to people in need.

So far, three semi truck loads of relief supplies are headed to the area.

Mike Walker is a pastor with a group of churches in Colorado and is on the ground in Columbus helping coordinate the distribution of supplies.

He said God's Pit Crew has been a huge help.

"Smaller regions like this one are often overlooked by some of the larger organizations in the country," Walker said. "God's Pit Crew, right now, is the only national organization delivering stuff to this particular area."

If you would like to help, visit God's Pit Crew's website here or visit the flood relief website here set up by 1C Church in Columbus.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.