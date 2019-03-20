Halifax County could soon be without EMS service

DANVILLE, Va. - Halifax County's budget for the upcoming fiscal year could have deadly consequences.

The county's rescue squads say they need more money to stay up and running.

The budget had not been finalized as of Wednesday, so there was still some hope for the rescue squads, but if the extra money doesn't come in some of the rescue squads won't be able to make it through the next budget year.

With a dwindling number of volunteers, Turbeville Fire and Rescue is having to use its EMS budget to pay personnel to cover calls.

Capt. Connie Pigg said that leaves little money for the department's other expenses like medical equipment, training, and replacing or repairing ambulances.

"We went $30,000 in the hole this past year. Halifax Rescue went $90,000 in the hole," Pigg explained.

Turbeville Fire and Rescue's firefighting budget was used to make up the deficit in the rescue squad's EMS budget.

If the county's rescue squads close, agencies from outside the county will have to cover the county's EMS calls.

As a county resident, Pigg says that's scary.

"We already have places far out enough that we're having 15-20 minute response times. It's going to get longer than that," Pigg said.

He would like to see the county budget an extra $200,000 for EMS service across the county in order to avoid that.

Without the money, he doesn't know how much longer Turbville Fire & Rescue will be open.

He estimates that Halifax Rescue will have to close before the end of the next fiscal year.

On Monday, Pigg and a Halifax Rescue member plead their case to the county's board of supervisors.

"I think they're looking at it. I think they're taking us seriously. But, we'll just have to wait and see," Pigg said.

On Wednesday, 10 News reached out to the county administrator, who puts together the county's budget, but did not hear back.

County supervisors could vote to finalize the county's budget early next month.

The new fiscal year starts on July 1 of this year and ends June 30 of next year.

