More than 100 people helped in Danville when Tropical Storm Michael went through

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Life Saving Crew staff and volunteers worked hard to save lives as Tropical Storm Michael came through the city.

While crews were dispersed throughout the city, the main points of rescue were Colonial Heights Apartments, URW Community Federal Credit Union on Arnett Boulevard, Riverside Drive, and the intersection of Wendall Scott Drive and Arnett Boulevard, according to the crew.

Initial reports show that DLSC assisted between 100 and 125 people during the storm. They also stabilized more than 15 vehicles so that drivers and passengers could make it to safety.

Once pulled from the water, DLSC transported at least 16 people and a dog to area shelters or safe zones.

Additionally, more than 40 people were taken from Woodall Chevrolet and relocated.

As more information is collected, these numbers may increase.

