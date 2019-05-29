Mother of 5-year-old boy, another man charged with boy's murder in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - After a 5-year-old boy was hit in the head and killed Monday, his mother and another man are charged with his murder, according to the Halifax County Sheriff's Office.

Tonja Syndor, 31, and Kory Lennon, 22, each faces a charge of second-degree murder after the death of Syndor's 5-year-old son.

Syndor also faces a charge of felony child endangerment.

In addition to the murder charge, Lennon faces charges of felony child neglect, possession of a firearm while a protective order is in effect and possession of a concealed weapon.

On Monday at about 6 p.m., deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive 5-year-old boy on Old Cluster Springs Road.

He was taken to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital where he later died, according to the sheriff's office.

The next day, authorities arrested Syndor and Lennon.

Later that day, after the medical examiner confirmed the boy's death was a result of blunt force trauma to the head, the murder charges were filed against Syndor and Lennon.

The two are being held in Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Investigator Sam Edmonds with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 434-476-3339.

