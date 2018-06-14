Officials announce arrest of 18 suspected gang members in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Eighteen suspected gang members are off Southside streets, Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen announced Thursday.

He said during a news conference that until Thursday morning, the 18 gang members were actively operating the Danville.

The federal racketeering and related charges are filed against suspected members of the MILLAs, a set of the national Bloods street gang, and the Rollin 60's, a set of the national Crips street gang.

The arrests were made in connection with two indictments.

The first indictment contains counts against eight suspected members of the MILLAa on charges of racketeering, conspiracy, violent crimes in aid of racketing (including murder and attempted murder) and numerous counts of using firearms during the commission of these offenses.

Named in the first indictment are Dashawn Romeer Anthony ("Shon Don" or "Stunna"), Demetrius Allen Staten ("Truck"), Tredarius Jameriquan Keene ("Bubba" or "Bubs"), Montez Lamar Allen ("Doc Milla"), Javontay Jacquis Holland ("Tay" or Reckless"), Tanasia Lashae Coleman ("Nasia"), Jermay Smith Jr. ("Little Trill") and Jalen Cormarrius Terry ("Fats").

The second indictment charges seven suspected members of the Rollin 60's with racketeering, conspiracy, violent crimes in aid of racketing including murder and attempted murder and multiple counts of using firearms in relation to these violent crimes

The second indictment also charges three women who are believed to be associates of the Rollin 60's with being accessories after the fact, obstructing justice and committing perjury in front of the grand jury

Named in the second indictment are Marcus Jay Davis ("Sticcs"), Kevin Lamont Trent Jr. ("Bad Ass" "Gates" or "SixOwe"), Kansas Lamont'e Trent ("LA"), Deshaun Lamar Trent ("Da Da" or "Six"), Phillip Daekwon Miles ("R" or "Sammy"), Shabba Larun Chandler ("Trill"), Matthew Cesar Ferguson ("MC"), Ashley Tiana Ross, Shanicqua Latrice Coleman ("Egg") and Tenikqua Fuller ("Fuller")

"Today's indictments mark the beginning of a sustained assault on the cycle of gang-related violence that has plagued this community for far too long," said Cullen.

Both gangs are accused of planning and carrying out the Aug. 20, 2016, shootout at Southwick Apartment complex that resulted in the murder of 33-year-old Christopher Motley, who was an innocent bystander.

RICO charges are among most serious federal charges a federal prosecutor can make. If convicted, the suspects face the possibility of multiple life terms in prison.

"The last few years have been challenging for the city of Danville. Homicides and shootings have increased, and violence associated with gangs have been on the rise. Many people tell me they're afraid to leave their homes at night. But I'm here to tell you that as a community standing together, moments like today, we can overcome this. We are stronger than the crime and fear of crime that has gripped our city. Working together, we can solve this problem," said Danville Police Chief Scott Booth.

