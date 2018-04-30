Public meeting this week to discuss major Danville power line project

DANVILLE, Va. - A public meeting will be held in Danville this week ahead of the start of a major power line project.

In the next couple of weeks, Danville Utilities plans to start upgrading the lines on Piney Forest Road between Beavers Mill Road and Woodside Drive.

The wooden poles the lines are attached to will also be replaced with steel poles.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Danville Utilities representatives will be at the Pepsi building on Craghead Street to talk about the project and address any concerns businesses may have.

"We do expect disrupting some of the businesses there. We understand that traffic has to flow in and out of those businesses. That's why we're holding a public meeting Wednesday evening -- to go over all the plans and so people can raise any concerns they have," Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said.

The project is expected to take about six months to complete and cost about $2 million.

