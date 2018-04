DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man facing multiple charges, including capital murder, is scheduled to go to trial later this year.

Pierre Dixon's trial is scheduled to start Nov. 26 and last 10 days.

The Commonwealth is seeking the death penalty in the case.

Dixon is accused of robbing and fatally shooting Antwan Rucker, 35, in 2013.

Shakira Murphy is also charged in the case.

She is scheduled to have her trial date set Jan. 3, 2019.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.