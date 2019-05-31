Undercover operation nets $30K in drugs, 26 guns and an arrest in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A Henry County man authorities say ran a meth house now faces multiple felony charges.

Members of the Henry County Sheriff's Office arrested James Bradley Young, 31, on multiple charges Thursday as the result of an undercover drug investigation into the distribution of meth and heroin.

On Thursday, as part of the investigation, the Sheriff's Office executed search warrants at Young's home on Spence Preston Road and at another location on Rives Road.

The two searches yielded about three-quarters of a pound of meth, a quarter-pound of heroin, a small quantity of marijuana, 26 firearms and $2,200 in cash, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The approximate street value of the narcotics is more than $30,000, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The suspected drugs will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis.

Young faces the following felony charges:

• Possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute

• Possession of 100 grams or more of meth

• Possessing a controlled substance while simultaneously possessing a firearm

• Possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon

• Maintaining a fortified drug house

Young is currently held at the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information pertaining to this or any other narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crime Stoppers program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.