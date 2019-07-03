Man charged in deadly Appalachian Trail attack found not competent to stand trial

ABINGDON, Va. - The man accused of killing one Appalachian Trail hiker and hurting another in May was foundmentally incompetent and will not stand trial at this time, according to WCYB.

Federal judge Pamela Sargent ruled Wednesday that James Jordan doesn't meet the legal standard of mental competency.

The results of a psychiatric evaluation ordered by the court remain sealed after Sargent's ruling.

WCYB reports that Jordan will be transferred to a federal health mental facility for treatment. \

While he won't go to trial at this time, if it's later determined that he meets competency standards, his case would be put back on the docket.

