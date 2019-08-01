Rep. Denver Riggleman taking fire for officiating same-sex wedding

A Republican congressman is taking fire from his own party for officiating a same-sex wedding.

According to the Washington Post, Rep. Denver Riggleman has been scolded by a GOP county committee in Virginia's fifth congressional district.

That's despite the fact that he voted along the party lines on LGBTQ-related bills.

His communication director said in a statement, "the wedding involved two of Riggleman's friends, who also volunteered for his campaign."

The statement said the couple asked Riggleman to officiate, which he was happy to do.

His communications director also said the Congressman still has full confidence in the district committee.

