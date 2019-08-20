State trooper brutally murdered 35 years ago; FBI seeking public's help to find killer

MANASSAS, Va. - A Virginia State Police trooper was violently murdered 35 years ago Monday, and the FBI is seeking the public's help to find the person(s) responsible.

On Aug. 19, 1984, Trooper Johnny Bowman was murdered at his home in Manassas.

Around 4:15 a.m., Bowman was brutally attacked and stabbed 45 times while off duty.

Bowman was unarmed at the time and struggled with his attacker. The struggle woke up his 2-year-old daughter.

Bowman later died as a result of his injuries.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in this cold case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Virginia State Police at 703-803-2676. You can also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online. All tipsters can remain anonymous.



