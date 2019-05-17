Virginia

These are the 10 most popular baby names in Virginia

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

RICHMOND, Va. - If you had a baby in 2018 and named them Ava or William -- you're not alone. 

The Social Security Administration announced the most popular baby names for 2018 in Virginia, and Ava and William topped the list. 

For boys, the top names were: 

  1. William
  2. Liam
  3. Noah
  4. James
  5. Alexander

For girls, the top names were: 

  1. Ava
  2. Olivia
  3. Emma
  4. Charlotte
  5. Sophia

The administration says the most popular names in the country are Liam and Emma. 

To see the most popular baby names for each state, visit the Social Security Administration website

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.