These are the 10 most popular baby names in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. - If you had a baby in 2018 and named them Ava or William -- you're not alone.

The Social Security Administration announced the most popular baby names for 2018 in Virginia, and Ava and William topped the list.

For boys, the top names were:

William Liam Noah James Alexander

For girls, the top names were:

Ava Olivia Emma Charlotte Sophia

The administration says the most popular names in the country are Liam and Emma.

To see the most popular baby names for each state, visit the Social Security Administration website.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.