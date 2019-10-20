Virginia state police investigate fatal botetourt county crash

BOTETOURT CO., Va. - Virginia state police are investigating a single car crash which resulted in a fatality Saturday night.

The crash happened on Roanoke Road, near Ashley Way in Botetourt County.

A 2008 Ford Ranger was traveling north on Roanoke Road when it ran off the side of the roadway, over corrected, cross the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The driver was identified as Charles Lawrence, 30, of Roanoke.

Lawrence was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.