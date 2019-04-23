Virginia State Police searching for missing 87-year-old man believed to be in danger

STERLING, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing 87-year-old man with a cognitive impairment believed to be in danger, according to Virginia State Police.

Albert Vandergriek was last seen 2 p.m Monday on Providence Village Drive in Sterling wearing a black and white striped shirt and gray pants.

Authorities say Vandergriek is driving a white 2004 Subaru station wagon with Virginia tags ZJ-2363.

Vandergriek is described as a 6 foot, 2 inch tall man weighing 195 pounds with blue eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Loudon County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.

