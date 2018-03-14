Virginia's new medical marijuana law takes effect

RICHMOND, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a bill providing protection for those using medical marijuana into law.

HB1251 relates to the use of cannabidiol (CBD) oil or THC-A oil for medicinal purposes.

The two oils can now be prescribed to treat or alleviate symptoms of any diagnosed condition or disease determined by a practitioner that would benefit a patient.

Previously, they could only be prescribed for those with intractable epilepsy.

Virginia NORML, a group working to reform marijuana laws, gave these steps to individuals who use the oils.

Print and fill out the official Certification for the use of cannabidiol oil or THC-A oil from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Take it to your doctor and ask him or her to sign it Keep the signed certificate with your oil at all times Present the certificate if questioned by law enforcement If your certificate is not accepted and you are charged with possession, call an attorney or ask for court-appointed counsel. Present your signed certificate 10 days prior to trial as directed.



