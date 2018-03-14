Virginia's new medical marijuana law takes effect

RICHMOND, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a bill providing protection for those using medical marijuana into law.
HB1251 relates to the use of cannabidiol (CBD) oil or THC-A oil for medicinal purposes.
The two oils can now be prescribed to treat or alleviate symptoms of any diagnosed condition or disease determined by a practitioner that would benefit a patient.
Previously, they could only be prescribed for those with intractable epilepsy.
Virginia NORML, a group working to reform marijuana laws, gave these steps to individuals who use the oils.
- Print and fill out the official Certification for the use of cannabidiol oil or THC-A oil from the Commonwealth of Virginia.
- Take it to your doctor and ask him or her to sign it
- Keep the signed certificate with your oil at all times
- Present the certificate if questioned by law enforcement
- If your certificate is not accepted and you are charged with possession, call an attorney or ask for court-appointed counsel.
- Present your signed certificate 10 days prior to trial as directed.
