You can now get marshmallow beer in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. - Remember eating Lucky Charms and watching Saturday morning cartoons? Well, now a Virginia brewery is trying to recreate that magic for you — in beer form.

Smartmouth Brewing in Norfolk has come out with a beer called Saturday Morning that's brewed with in-house toasted marshmallows and bulk dehydrated marshmallow bits. The brewery says the beer has a "slight cereal taste" and is "magically ridiculous."

It's on a very limited release and will make its way to a handful of restaurants, bars and specialty bottle shops in Virginia.

To celebrate the release, Smartmouth Brewing will host a “Saturday Morning All Day” event at its Norfolk tasting room.

