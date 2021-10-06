WATCH: Massive alligator in South Carolina cannibalizes 6-foot alligator in viral video

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. – A massive alligator in South Carolina is going viral this week for his snack choice: a smaller, 6-foot alligator.

Taylor Soper posted a series of videos of the gator chomping on the smaller reptile on Twitter.

He said his father took the videos in his backyard along the northern coast of South Carolina near the Murrells Inlet.

This happened in my parents backyard today… The snack is a 6ft gator #lowcountrylivin pic.twitter.com/O7Omsw42uL — Taylor Soper 🤙🏻 (@Soper_TandC) September 30, 2021

According to Soper, the series of videos were recorded on Sept. 30., which also included a video of the smaller gator fighting for his life before he was eventually eaten.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington D.C. says that American Alligators are carnivorous and eat any animal that comes to the water’s edge.