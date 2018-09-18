What's News Today for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

You can talk about what you want Campbell County to look like tonight. The Campbell County Board of Supervisors is holding a Strategic Development and Planning forum. They'll talk about economic development, quality of life, public safety, zoning and more. They want your input. It starts at 6 p.m. at Hyland Heights Baptist Church in Rutsburg.

Radford leaders are developing a plan for Virginia Main Street and want your thoughts. There's an input session at the New River Valley Community Service Training Room on Main Street from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors meets this afternoon. On the agenda is an update about Summit View Business Park. Franklin County has been working to develop more than 500 acres on U.S. 220 North. Updates should include the process for bids for roads and utilities. They will also talk about transferring a ten acre site to Stik-Pak for its new packaging plant and ten acres to Valley Star Credit Union for a new administrative campus.

It is the Air Force birthday! In 1947 President Truman signed the National Security Act which established the new defense organization.

