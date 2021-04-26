The Latest: Poland sends vaccines for its diplomats in India

People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Monday, April 26, 2021. New infections are rising faster in India than any other place in the world, stunning authorities and capsizing its fragile health system. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

___

WARSAW, Poland — Poland is sending vaccines this week to have its diplomats in India immunized against COVID-19.

A Polish diplomat was evacuated Sunday from New Delhi in serious condition, together with his sick pregnant wife and four children, and brought to hospitals in Warsaw.

The government official in charge of the inoculation program, Michal Dworczyk, said Monday that the plane that went to transport the family brought supplies of oxygen and related equipment to the Polish Embassy in India and that some of these supplies have already been shared with other diplomatic missions in New Delhi, where some diplomats are sick. He didn’t specify the missions.

The evacuated family, which wasn’t identified, was placed in two different COVID-19 hospitals in Warsaw. Officials said Sunday the evacuation was necessary because the diplomat required hospitalization, which wasn’t available in India. They will all be tested for the variant of the coronavirus that they are infected with.

Ad

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Mass funeral pyres, overwhelmed crematoriums reflect India’s health care crisis amid record virus surge

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad