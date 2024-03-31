Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is to undergo hernia surgery.

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, June 25, 2023. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus office says the Israeli leader will undergo surgery on Sunday for a hernia. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File)

JERUSALEM – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says the Israeli leader will undergo surgery on Sunday for a hernia.

Netanyahu's office said the hernia was discovered during a routine checkup, and that the prime minister will be under full anesthesia and unsconcious for the procedure.

Recommended Videos

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a close confidant who also holds the title of deputy prime minister, will serve as acting prime minister during the operation, the office said.

Netanyahu, 74, has kept a full schedule throughout Israel's nearly six-month-long war against Haqmas, and his doctors have said he is in good health.

Last year, however, doctors acknowledged he had concealed a long-known heart problem after they implanted a pacemaker.