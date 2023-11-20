Considering a new career? Fiber optics certification is relatively quick and has an attractive starting salary.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

No matter what stage of life you are in, sometimes it can feel like the perfect time to try something new -- like a career. Whether you’re fresh out of high school or feeling like a career change could be good for you, it’s never too soon or too late to set out on a new path.

With the average starting salary at more than $60,000 a year, the field of fiber optics is one that takes very little time to become certified in, which means you can get to earning money quickly.

New College Institute now offers a fiber optics program that provides all the training for certification. There’s no need for any prior knowledge of fiber optics, and it is appropriate for anyone who has interest in the fiber industry.

Fiber optics

Perhaps you’re wondering what a career in fiber optics might look like, as well as what kind of work is available for fiber optics technicians.

Fiber optic cables are the base of much of the communication we use daily. It keeps us connected through things like internet, television and telephones. Fiber optics technicians install and upkeep the cables so that none of those things falter.

Fiber optics technicians might work on any number of things, including, but not limited to:

Pulling or splicing old cables to troubleshoot.

Installing new systems at homes or businesses.

Measuring internet speed strength or cable connections to gauge performance.

Repairing old systems or wiring.

Inspecting wiring for problems that pose a potential to interrupt service.

As a technician, you might set up or tend to services in homes, businesses, schools or hospitals.

Dan Meenan, Shentel vice president of operations, said due to government funding, fiber optics is really going to go through all rural Virginia.

“Over the next several years, there will be an incredible need for fiber splicers as companies like Shentel build out our fiber networks,” he said. “We’re already feeling pressure trying to find fiber splicers.”

Certified fiber optic technicians have broad knowledge, skills and abilities that can be applied to important jobs. And it can be used for almost any application that uses fiber optic communications.

The courses: What to expect

So, what does it take to get there?

Olivia Garrett, NCI’s director of institutional advancement, said the new fiber optics program offers the courses that will give you the proper skills to launch your new career quickly.

“The length of the program is 40 hours, and there are no prerequisites required,” she said. “The online course, Fiber U Basic Fiber Optics, is recommended for all students to prepare for the classroom courses or direct exam.”

Students can expect the training program to cover things like:

Applications and full installations.

Communications systems that utilize fiber optics.

Hands-on experience with splicing, termination and testing.

Testing of fiber optic components and cable plants.

Installation of premises and outside plant fiber optic cable.

You can become 100% certified as a fiber optic technician through the NCI Fiber Optic Association training programs.

“Like any certification program, the benefits to students who pass the certification tests are founded in knowing they have achieved a competency in the fiber optic field, which is both enticing and reassuring to future employers,” Garrett said.

Getting to work

Garrett said many companies hiring fiber optics workers require certification through the FOA. And once the test is passed, they can expect to get straight to work. You can get everything you need to be prepared for certification at NCI.

“Employers are looking for competent, well-trained fiber optic technicians who have demonstrated knowledge and ability in the field,” she said. “And vendors of fiber optic products need a technically qualified pool of employees and contractors to recommend to employers.”

Shentel said his company struggles with finding the right people to help build out and maintain their network, so they’re consistently looking for people with the right certification and skills.

“A good fiber splicer right now is in high demand, and that demand is only going to increase,” he said. “This is a long-term opportunity for job growth.”

To learn more about how you can earn your certification at NCI, click or tap here.