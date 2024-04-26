Lawn experts provide 3 ways to beat fleas, ticks and mosquitoes this summer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As the temperature begins to climb, so does the presence of fleas, ticks and mosquitoes.

The tiny yet problematic creatures not only cause discomfort, but they can also pose health risks to humans and pets alike. That’s why it’s important for homeowners to reduce their presence.

Below are three ways to do that, according to Virginia Green, local lawncare experts:

1. Improve conditions around the home and yard.

One of the first steps homeowners can take to mitigate the presence of fleas, ticks and mosquitoes is to improve cultural conditions around their property. This involves simple yet effective measures:

Reduce standing water : Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so eliminate any sources of standing water around the home to help reduce their population.

Maintain the lawn: Keep grass mowed to an appropriate length and trim heavily wooded areas.

2. Utilize DIY pest prevention tools.

For proactive homeowners, investing in do-it-yourself pest prevention tools can be an effective way to keep fleas, ticks and mosquitoes at bay. This can include using flea and tick treatments and mosquito traps.

3. Explore all-natural pest control treatments.

For homeowners concerned about the use of conventional pesticides, all-natural pest control treatments offer a safe and environmentally friendly alternative. These treatments harness the power of essential oils, which pests find unpleasant. It deters them from entering the property. Unlike chemical pesticides, all-natural treatments pose no harm to beneficial insects or the environment.

Essential oils derived from plants such as citronella, peppermint and cedarwood are commonly used in all-natural pest control treatments. These oils are known for their repellent properties, effectively discouraging fleas, ticks and mosquitoes from lingering in treated areas. Because these treatments are derived from natural sources, they are safe for people, pets and pollinators, which makes them an ideal choice for eco-conscious homeowners.

Utilizing professional services

Through extensive testing at their research farm in Louisa, Virginia, Virginia Green experts say the company has formulated a blend of essential oils that effectively repels fleas, ticks and mosquitoes from residential properties.

Their research has shown that, when applied throughout the spring and summer months -- peak pest activity -- the all-natural treatments can create a protective barrier around the property, keeping it pest free without harming the environment.

Virginia Green experts say by adopting a combination of cultural, DIY and professional pest prevention measures, homeowners can effectively reduce the presence of fleas, ticks and mosquitoes around their property.

