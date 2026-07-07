The proactive approach that’s helping reduce tree-related power outages in your community

Forestry crews inspect locations for trees that could create immediate problems while also identifying future hazards that may need monitoring or removal.

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When powerful storms hit a community, many people assume fallen power lines and outages are caused mainly by high winds, aging infrastructure or equipment failure. However, one of the biggest threats to reliable electric service is often much closer to the ground: vegetation.

“Across more than 26,000 miles of utility right-of-way in Virginia, our leading cause of outages is vegetation,” said Josh Hale, forestry supervisor for Appalachian Power Company (APCo). “As trees and brush grow, they can interfere with power lines, threaten critical infrastructure and disrupt service.”

To reduce those risks, APCo invests in year-round vegetation management efforts that play a critical role in keeping the lights on.

By trimming trees, removing hazardous growth and closely monitoring high-risk areas, crews can address potential problems before they become outages. These proactive efforts help strengthen grid reliability and minimize disruptions for homes, businesses and entire communities.

A proactive approach to reliability

Rather than waiting for vegetation to cause problems, APCo focuses on identifying risks early.

One of the company’s key initiatives is its Poor Performing Circuit Program, now in its third year. The program identifies circuits that experience the highest number of vegetation-related outages and targets them for extensive maintenance.

Once a circuit is selected, crews inspect and clear vegetation from the substation to the end of the line, removing problem trees and trimming limbs that could interfere with electrical equipment.

According to Hale, the goal is to address issues before customers experience service interruptions.

“By dedicating crews to clear the circuit of vegetation from end to end, it improves reliability for customers in the area and prevents costly issues from arising in the immediate future,” he said.

APCo is placing a significant focus on circuits in the Roanoke and Christiansburg areas.

By trimming trees, removing hazardous growth and closely monitoring high-risk areas, APCo crews can address potential problems before they become outages. (APCo)

Focusing on high-risk areas

In addition to maintaining circuits with a history of vegetation-related outages, crews are also working in designated high impact zones.

These areas are often heavily wooded, difficult to access or located in challenging terrain where vegetation can pose a greater threat to power lines.

Forestry crews inspect these locations for trees that could create immediate problems while also identifying future hazards that may need monitoring or removal.

The work is part of APCo’s broader effort to improve reliability while helping reduce damage caused by severe weather.

“As weather becomes more severe and less predictable, keeping trees and other vegetation away from power lines becomes even more important,” Hale said. “Strong winds, ice, heavy rain and drought can all cause trees or branches to fall or interfere with equipment, which can lead to outages and safety hazards.”

What homeowners should know

While vegetation management crews work throughout Appalachian Power’s service territory, homeowners also play an important role in helping prevent future issues.

One common mistake, Hale said, is planting trees too close to power lines without considering how large those trees may become over time.

“Many homeowners will unknowingly plant a species of tree in close proximity to a line thinking there is enough space when the tree is small,” he said. “As the tree grows upwards and outwards, this encroaches on the line and can cause a multitude of problems.”

[Related: What to know when choosing a species of tree to plant on your property]

The company also encourages customers to report trees that may be threatening power lines.

When a report is submitted, a trained inspector evaluates the tree’s location, condition and potential risk to electric service before determining whether trimming or removal is needed.

Safety comes first

Utility officials stress that homeowners should never attempt to trim or remove trees near power lines themselves.

Even branches that appear harmless can create dangerous situations when they come into contact with energized equipment.

Instead, customers should contact APCo if they notice trees growing near power lines. They should also report immediate hazards like downed lines or fallen trees affecting electrical equipment.

[Customers can report immediate hazards by calling 800-956-4237]

“We will send a trained inspector to review the situation and determine whether action is needed,” Hale said. “The inspector evaluates the tree’s location, condition and any potential risk, then recommends the appropriate next steps.

If trimming or removal is necessary, the work is scheduled as part of the company’s vegetation management process, and property owners are contacted as needed when access or permission is required.

For APCo, vegetation management is about much more than tree trimming. It’s a long-term strategy designed to improve reliability, protect infrastructure and help communities stay connected.

“Vegetation management helps improve reliability, reduce storm-related damage and keep service safer for customers,” Hale said.

If you think you might have a tree problem, report it to Appalachian Power by clicking here.