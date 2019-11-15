E.C. Glass advances with win over rival Jefferson Forest
The Hilltoppers advance to the Region 4D semifinals with the win
Region 4D:
7 Jefferson Forest 21 2 E.C. Glass 55
The Hilltoppers will face the winner of 6 Blacksburg at 3 Pulaski Co. in the Region 4D semifinals next week.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.