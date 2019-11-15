36ºF

E.C. Glass advances with win over rival Jefferson Forest

The Hilltoppers advance to the Region 4D semifinals with the win

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: 1st and 10, High School Football, E.C. Glass Hilltoppers, Jefferson Forest Cavaliers

Region 4D:

7 Jefferson Forest 21 2 E.C. Glass 55

The Hilltoppers will face the winner of 6 Blacksburg at 3 Pulaski Co. in the Region 4D semifinals next week.

