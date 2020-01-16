Jefferson, Delpit among 6 LSU players entering NFL draft

LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) and offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) celebrate an LSU touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, LA – Receiver Justin Jefferson and safety Grant Delpit are among a half dozen players from LSU's national championship team who've stated their intention to enter this spring's NFL draft.

Offensive linemen Saahdiq Charles and Lloyd Cushnberry, and linebackers Patrick Queen and Jacob Phillips also announced their intention to turn pro.

Jefferson led LSU in catches with 111 and ranked second on the team with 1,540 yards receiving. finishing with nine catches for 106 yards in a 42-25 victory over Clemson in Monday night's national title game in New Orleans.

Delpit was a first-team All-American in 2018 who's production also picked up in the closing weeks of the season. He had five solo tackles, a sack and forced fumble in the national title game. He also intercepted two passes this season.

Cushenberry and Charles started up front for the most prolific offense in the 126-year history of LSU's football program. helping the Tigers total 6,024 yards through the air and 3,806 on the ground.

Phillips was LSU's leader in total tackles with 113. He had 7 1/2 tackles for loss including one sack and a forced fumble.

Queen was LSU's third-leading tackler. His 85 total tackles included 12 for losses and three sacks. He also had an interception and fumble recovery this season. He made six tackles in the national title game, including 2 1/2 tackles for loss and a half-sack.

___

