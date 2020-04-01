Virginia Tech’s Isaiah Wilkins enters transfer portal

BLACKSBURG, Va. – More changes are coming to Mike Young’s squad in Blacksburg, as sophomore Isaiah Wilkins entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

The 6′4 guard appeared in 66 games with six starts over two seasons in Blacksburg. He averaged about 14 minutes per game scoring 4.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hokies landed graduate transfer Cartier Diarra out of Kansas State. He averaged more than 13 points and 4 assists per game. He played in 32 games in 2020 and started 27 of them.