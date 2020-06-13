Hatcher Ferguson leads the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame after two rounds

DALEVILLE, Va. – The 2020 Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Tournament started on Friday at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club. Former pro Aaron Summers was the leader in the men’s division after shooting a 4 under par, 67. Summers, who is representing Blacksburg Country Club, is still among the top after the second round but in a bit of a distant second. He had a rocky second round at Ashley Plantation that included 3 bogeys and a double bogey on the 18th hole, for a round 2 score of 3-over-par.

Fellow Blacksburg Country Club teammate Ben Carroll had a solid start before being tripped up on the 4th and 5th hole where he had back-to-back bogeys.

The day belonged to Franklin County native John Hatcher Ferguson, who is representing Westlake Golf Club. He shot an amazing 7-under-par for round two that included nine birdies and just one bogey. The rising sophomore at Hampden-Sydney College, who finished third in this event in 2018, has a 6-stroke lead over Summers heading into Sunday’s final round that will be played at Roanoke Country Club.

Hatcher Ferguson was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year back in April after a stellar freshman season where he was one of five Tigers to compete in the NCAA D3 Championships.

Cassidy Chambers is leading the women’s division, while Dot Bolling is leading the senior women’s division.

