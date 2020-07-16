15 former female Redskins employees claim sexual harassment by coworkers, Washington Post reports

WASHINGTON – More than a dozen women who used to work for the Washington Redskins talked about how they were sexually harassed while working for the team, according to a Washington Post article published Thursday afternoon.

The article details allegations against Larry Michael, Alex Santos, Richard Mann II, Denis Greene and Mitch Gershman.

Michael, the long-time voice of the team, retired on Wednesday.

Both Santos, who served as the team’s director of pro personnel, and Mann, his top scouting assistant, were fired within the past week.

Greene, the former president of business operations, had his career with the team ended in 2018 amid a scandal that he sold access to Redskins cheerleaders.

Gershman, the team’s former chief operating officer, left the team in 2015.

Emily Applegate, one of the 15 women, the only one who allowed her name to be published, told the Post this, “It was the most miserable experience of my life. And we all tolerated it, because we knew if we complained — and they reminded us of this — there were 1,000 people out there who would take our job in a heartbeat.”

She went on to her explain how Gershman told her to only wear heels and suggested she wear form-fitting dresses for nighttime events with premium clients.

In the report, Gershman denied her allegations.

While no accusations were made against team owner Daniel Snyder, the Post’s report didn’t leave him in the clear:

No woman accused Snyder or former longtime team president Bruce Allen of inappropriate behavior with women, but they expressed skepticism the men were unaware of the behavior they allege. The Washington Post

Six women who used to work for the team, as well as two reporters covering the team, accused Santos of making inappropriate remarks about their bodies and asking them if they were romantically interested in him.

He’s alleged to have once told Rhiannon Walker, a reporter for The Athletic, that she had “worn the f---” out of her jeans.