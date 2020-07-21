Senior softball players finally get a “senior night” and a chance to play

The 2020 senior softball games at the Burton fields gave those softball seniors who had their season campaigns unceremoniously cancelled due to Covid-19 a final chance to kick up some dirt as a prep player.

Four all senior teams have been assembled for two nights of action. A senior ceremony proceeded the games, which included all seniors getting a curtain call and a rose. Something like they all would have received at their high schools during senior night, usually held during the team’s final home game.

In the first night of action, Red team defeated Black team by a score of 12-8. James River’s Payton Kreklow was named the game’s MVP after collecting 2 hits and 4 RBI’s on the night. Meanwhile the Navy team defeated the Grey team 13-6. Lord Botetourt’s Meredith Wells was the game’s MVP after cranking a three-run home run. Two more games are slated for Tuesday night at Burton fields.