Guns ‘N Hoses softball game set for Friday in Salem

SALEM, Va. – The annual Guns ’N Hoses softball game happening Friday at the Haley Toyota Field in Salem.

The firefighters versus police event raises money for the local Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“It’s going to be great camaraderie between us and the cops,” 1st Lieutenant C.J. Arrington said. “We’re going to have a great game, it’s going to be an awesome time, and everyone is going to have a blast.”

“Last year was really close, we had a great game, we ended up edging them out in the last inning, they had three outs to go and couldn’t get it done,” Arrington said. “It’s probably going to happen the same way this year, except we’re hoping to put a lot more on the board.”

Entry to the game is a $5 donation and first pitch is at 7 p.m.