Backpacking with Brooke: Fallingwater Cascades

BEDFORD, Va. – Fallingwater Cascades is a 1.7 mile loop hike that features a waterfall nestled in a mountain.

You’ll park off of the Blue Ridge Parkway at the Fallingwater-Flat Top National Recreation Trail. You’ll begin your descent down to the falls to the right.

The trail was pretty smooth, so I wore my Chacos. It was a clear blue sky day, and if you closed your eyes, it felt like fall. There are a few benches to have a seat on the way, including one that was a few paces from the start of the hike .

You’ll round a bend, then follow stairs as you continue downhill. After about ten minutes, you’ll begin to hear the trickle of the water through the mountain.

A second set of stairs leads you to the first spectacular view, a picturesque pool at the peak of the falls.

Follow the path and you will arrive at another opening in the trees, this one gazing at Sharp Top Mountain in the distance.

Make your way down another few flights of steps and stay to the left at the ’T’.

Finally, you’ll arrive at the Fallingwater Cascades. We snapped a few photos then made our way back up to our car. It is a little steep so take your time.

This hike took us about an hour and was a good way to get out and stretch our legs. I would definitely recommend it for all ages!